Press Release: Moncler tops 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices World and Europe as industry leader

Moncler enters for the first time the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) World and Europe and is recognized as the Industry Leader in the ‘Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods’ sector.

“At Moncler, we have long been committed to creating value for all stakeholders through the continuous integration of sustainability into our business model. A lot has been done to date, but we know that we need to do much more in order to find solutions to the imminent social and environmental challenges facing humankind globally. Entering the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices as Industry Leader is an extraordinary result for Moncler and testament to the great commitment of our more than 4,000 people who put their professionalism and best energy into their work every day to contribute to delivering a bright future for generations to come”, comments Remo Ruffini, Moncler’s Chairman and CEO.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index is the gold standard for corporate sustainability at a worldwide level. The index ranks the leading sustainability-driven companies based on economic, environmental and social responsibility criteria, which are analyzed by RobecoSAM’s trusted sustainability investment specialist.

Moncler reports every year on its sustainability performances and targets in the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement and will present its new Strategic Sustainability Plan 2020-2025 in the coming months.

About Sustainability at Moncler

Today, all energy used throughout Moncler’s operations and stores in Italy comes from renewable sources. Moncler’s corporate headquarters, the logistics center and owned production site have an ISO14001-certified environmental management system that provides continuous impact mitigation programs.

The company is committed to becoming carbon-neutral regarding its global direct emissions by 2021.

Moncler’s commitment also extends to the product and the search for low-impact solutions, ranging from fabrics and accessories made with recycled materials to those of alternative origin.

Various initiatives support the engagement and well-being of employees with the aim of promoting a healthy balance between personal and professional life. Moreover, Moncler offers health programs and professional development initiatives dedicated to young talents as well as the possibility to volunteer during working days.

Great energy is continuously put into sharing high social and environmental standards with its partners. Moncler has intensified audit, training and sharing activities to spread a culture of sustainability through an open and constructive dialogue aimed at continuous and mutual improvement.

Moncler was born out of the need to protect from the cold. In this spirit, there are several initiatives which support local communities and some of the most disadvantaged populations. As part of the “Warmly Moncler” project for UNICEF, about 25,000 children in particularly vulnerable situations in some of the world’s coldest areas have received aid in the past two years.

Moncler recently signed The Fashion Pact, launched at the last G7 in Biarritz, which unites over 30 companies in the fashion and textile sector behind their commitment to fighting climate change, protect the oceans and safeguard biodiversity.

