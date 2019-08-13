Press Release

Press Release: Cineplexx Titan expects over 1,500 visitors in the opening weekend. Starting August 15th, movie tickets have promotional prices

Cineplexx Romania announces the opening of Cineplexx Titan, in Auchan Titan Commercial Center. Starting August 15th, the multiplex welcomes all movie lovers with promotional offers that last until the end of September.

Having a capacity of 950 seats distributed in seven cinema auditoriums, Cineplexx Titan consequently becomes the latest entertainment destination in the 3rd district of Bucharest. From the very first day of the opening, the community is invited to visit the multiplex and to enjoy the special price promotions and the surprizes prepared for them.

Those who visit the cinema during the opening weekend, between August 15th and 18th, will purchase movie tickets at the special price of 10 lei/ ticket, valid for all films running in the program. Special offers continue starting August 19th until October 3rd, when the promotional offer - buy one ticket, get one for free - will run in the cinema.

Movie lovers in Titan and its surrounding areas will be able to choose between movie productions such as: Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (16.08), The Angry Birds Movie 2 (9.08), Good Boys (16.08), The Art of Racing in the Rain (16.08), It Chapter 2 (6.09), Rambo: Last Blood (20.09), Joker (4.10), Frozen II (22.11), Jumanji: The Next Level (13.12) and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (20.12).

About Cineplexx International

Cineplexx is one of the leading movie theater operators in CEE, with over five decades of cinema expertise. The company currently owns 49 Multiplex Cinemas and 6 traditional cinemas in 12 countries: Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Albania, North Macedonia, Greece, Italy, and Romania.

The international expansion started in 2009, with a multiplex in Bolzano, South Tyrol, Italy, while further acquisitions in South Eastern Europe took place in the following years.

The latest acquisitions came in June 2019, when Cineplexx International entered the Romanian market by acquiring the 2,700 seats cinema in Baneasa Shopping City and in July 2019 when Cineplexx took over the 950 seats cinema in Auchan Titan Commercial Center, thus laid the ground for its local expansion.

