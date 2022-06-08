Romanian President's comments on controversial national security draft law fail to ease concerns

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis commented on the controversial draft laws on national security, which surfaced in the media and were criticised harshly by the civic organisations for the authoritarian regulations and the excessive power provided to the intelligence services.

"Personally, I will make sure that, where the draft has not yet taken a form appropriate to our times, it will be corrected," he assured, according to G4media.ro.

But his comments are far from addressing the concerns while raising more question marks instead. Civic organisations believe the drafts should be scrapped in their integrality.

"We know who leaked the documents, and this was not wise," President Iohannis said more or less, adding that the documents will be subject to debates in Parliament.

At the same time, his statement confirmed that the documents were inked by the very institutions subject to the legislation.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)