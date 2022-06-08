Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Politics

Romanian President's comments on controversial national security draft law fail to ease concerns

08 June 2022
Romania's President Klaus Iohannis commented on the controversial draft laws on national security, which surfaced in the media and were criticised harshly by the civic organisations for the authoritarian regulations and the excessive power provided to the intelligence services.

"Personally, I will make sure that, where the draft has not yet taken a form appropriate to our times, it will be corrected," he assured, according to G4media.ro.

But his comments are far from addressing the concerns while raising more question marks instead. Civic organisations believe the drafts should be scrapped in their integrality.

"We know who leaked the documents, and this was not wise," President Iohannis said more or less, adding that the documents will be subject to debates in Parliament.

At the same time, his statement confirmed that the documents were inked by the very institutions subject to the legislation. 

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

