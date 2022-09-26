President Iohannis: Romania still fails to meet US Visa Waiver requirements

President Klaus Iohannis stated on September 23, during his visit to the United States, that Romania does not yet meet the technical criteria for entering the Visa Waiver program.

He emphasized that there must be an awareness campaign and better information among people who want to apply for visas to the United States of America.

"For now, Romania does not meet the technical criteria, but in order to meet them, there must be an awareness campaign, there must be better information for people who want to apply for visas, and I think that, in the end, if we all strive, we will succeed", Iohannis said, according to Economica.net.

In May this year, the Romanian Government reaffirmed its goal of bringing down the visa rejection rate from one in ten to around 3% by 2024, allowing Romanian citizens to travel to the US for up to 90 days without a visa.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)