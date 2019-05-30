Romania Insider
Romanian president asks foreign affairs and interior ministers to resign
30 May 2019
Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis on May 29 urged the minister of foreign affairs Teodor Melescanu and the minister of interior Carmen Dan to resign immediately for the way they organized the elections for the European Parliament on May 26 in the country and abroad. The voting was organized to hinder the process, rather than encourage it, Iohannis stated.

Many Romanians who wanted to vote in the elections for the European Parliament and the referendum on justice had to stay in line for hours since the number of cabins was insufficient, Iohannis said.

The biggest problems were abroad. The voting stations in some foreign cities were closed before all the citizens showing up to the station had the opportunity to cast their ballots. Thousands of Romanians waited for hours and didn't get the chance to vote, Iohannis accused.

As he returned from Brussels, he stressed that his peers warmly welcomed the outcome of the public referendum on justice.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

