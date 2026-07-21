Politics

President greenlights law establishing 2026 as Year of US in Romania

21 July 2026

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President Nicușor Dan promulgated the law establishing 2026 as the Year of the United States of America in Romania on Monday, July 20. The bill was initiated by several lawmakers from the far-right, Eurosceptic but pro-Trump Alliance for the Union of Romanians party, or AUR.

According to the law set to be implemented, 2026 is the Year of the United States of America in Romania. As such, events may be organized to strengthen the Romanian-American strategic relationship and reaffirm Romania's commitment to the values of the free world, freedom of expression, and genuine democracy, according to the law cited by Digi24.

To mark the celebration, central and local public administration authorities may organize or provide material or logistical support, within the limits of the approved budget allocations, for the organization and holding of conferences and public debates; cultural, academic and educational events dedicated to American history and values; Romanian-American public diplomacy and communication activities; any other activities promoting Romanian-American cooperation and democratic values.

In addition, the Romanian Public Radio Broadcasting Company and the Romanian Public Television Company may broadcast thematic materials produced on the occasion of the Year of the United States of America in Romania.

The AUR bill was passed by the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies on June 30, with 283 votes in favor, 8 against and 4 abstentions.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ruletkka|Dreamstime.com)

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Politics

President greenlights law establishing 2026 as Year of US in Romania

21 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

President Nicușor Dan promulgated the law establishing 2026 as the Year of the United States of America in Romania on Monday, July 20. The bill was initiated by several lawmakers from the far-right, Eurosceptic but pro-Trump Alliance for the Union of Romanians party, or AUR.

According to the law set to be implemented, 2026 is the Year of the United States of America in Romania. As such, events may be organized to strengthen the Romanian-American strategic relationship and reaffirm Romania's commitment to the values of the free world, freedom of expression, and genuine democracy, according to the law cited by Digi24.

To mark the celebration, central and local public administration authorities may organize or provide material or logistical support, within the limits of the approved budget allocations, for the organization and holding of conferences and public debates; cultural, academic and educational events dedicated to American history and values; Romanian-American public diplomacy and communication activities; any other activities promoting Romanian-American cooperation and democratic values.

In addition, the Romanian Public Radio Broadcasting Company and the Romanian Public Television Company may broadcast thematic materials produced on the occasion of the Year of the United States of America in Romania.

The AUR bill was passed by the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies on June 30, with 283 votes in favor, 8 against and 4 abstentions.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ruletkka|Dreamstime.com)

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