Romania declares 2026 the 'Year of Traian Vuia' to mark 120 years since historic flight

Romanian president Nicușor Dan promulgated last week the law declaring 2026 the "Year of Traian Vuia" to mark the 120th anniversary of the inventor's pioneering powered flight. The initiative aims to honor one of Romania's most prominent aviation pioneers through a series of commemorative events nationwide.

Under the law, Parliament, the Presidential Administration, the government, local authorities, and institutions under their authority or coordination will be able to organize or support events dedicated to Traian Vuia's life and achievements, according to Digi24.

The legislation provides for cultural, educational, and scientific events, as well as activities promoting the Romanian inventor and the scientific and historical heritage associated with him. Public institutions may allocate funding from their own budgets for these activities, within approved budget limits.

Born in 1872, Traian Vuia is regarded as a pioneer of world aviation. On March 18, 1906, he carried out what is described as the first powered flight in history using a heavier-than-air aircraft that took off from the ground under its own power, Tvrinfo.ro reported.

Vuia also patented and built several inventions, including a steam generator in 1925 and two helicopter prototypes between 1918 and 1922. He became an honorary member of the Romanian Academy in 1946 and died on September 3, 1950. He is buried at Bucharest's Bellu Cemetery.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com