Premier Energy secures up to EUR 825 mln bridge financing from JP Morgan and UniCredit for Evryo acquisition

Premier Energy PLC has signed a bridge financing facility of up to EUR 825 million with JP Morgan and UniCredit to fund the acquisition of the Evryo group, including electricity distribution company Distribuție Energie Oltenia (DEO), the company said in a statement.

The financing will be used to cover the purchase of Evryo, owned by funds managed by Macquarie Asset Management, as well as transaction costs and the refinancing of approximately EUR 100 million in existing debt linked to Premier Energy’s current bank loans.

The company said the bridge facility is a temporary structure that will later be replaced with long-term financing, which may include a bond issue, a syndicated loan, or a combination of the two. Several international financial institutions have been invited to participate in the syndication process, which will continue in the coming period alongside JP Morgan and UniCredit.

Shareholders approved the acquisition of the Evryo group and its financing structure at the Annual General Meeting held on June 10, 2026, following earlier announcements made in April regarding the planned transaction.

The Evryo acquisition includes 100% stakes in Felix Distribution Holdings SRL, the parent company of Distribuție Energie Oltenia, as well as Evryo Power SA, which provides operational services for the electricity distribution network. All entities are registered in Romania.

Distribuție Energie Oltenia operates a regulated electricity distribution network in southwestern Romania spanning approximately 80,000 km and serving around 1.5 million customers. It is the third-largest electricity distribution operator in the country.

Premier Energy’s share price has risen strongly in recent trading, advancing more than 80% since the beginning of the year and over 150% over the past 12 months. The company’s market capitalisation stands at about RON 6.7 billion.

(Photo: the company)

iulian@romania-insider.com