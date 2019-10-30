Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 10/30/2019 - 09:04
Real Estate
Local investor to re-launch 55-room hotel in mountain resort Predeal
30 October 2019
Bookingpedia, a company controlled by Romanian investors, has bought the Predeal hotel in the mountain ski resort with the same name (close to Brasov in central Romania) and will invest EUR 2 million to refurbish and reopen it next June, Profit.ro reported.

The hotel has 55 rooms and is located in the central area of the resort. It will operate under another name and will be classified as a three- or four-star hotel after refurbishment (from two stars).

The hotel has a pool and conference room and will be equipped with a panoramic elevator next year.

Bookingpedia is controlled by local investors Andreea Achiței, Iulian Achiței, Bogdan Achiței and Georgiana Tănase.

“Predeal is an area with potential, where it is worth investing, an area with history and tradition. I trust tourism will develop in the area," said Andreea Achiței.

