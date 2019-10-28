Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 10/28/2019 - 14:42
Real Estate
Photo gallery
Medieval-inspired hotel complex in Romania’s Transylvania up for sale
28 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Castelul Printul Vanator, a medieval-inspired hotel complex located in the old center of Turda, a city in Transylvania region, was put up for sale for EUR 2.5 million, Artmark Historical Estate announced.

The hotel has 18 rooms decorated with wooden beams, leather and iron furniture. The great hall has several areas, each with its own design: the Outlaws’ Hut, where hunters’ traditional food is served, the Peasant House, made by craftsmen of Maramures from oak wood, Dracula’s Castle, made of natural stone, and Turda Terrace.

The Japanese garden and the fountain can be admired from the terrace, according to Artmark. There is also a winery with 100 seats, especially arranged for wine tastings.

The hotel complex was put up for sale by Adrian and Csilla Sărmășan, according to Economica.net. They tried to sell the complex two times before, namely in 2012 when they asked EUR 6.5 million for it and then again in 2016 when they dropped the price to EUR 3.4 million.

[email protected]

(Photos: Artmarkhistoricalestate.ro)

Read next
Comments
Slideshow
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 10/28/2019 - 14:42
Real Estate
Photo gallery
Medieval-inspired hotel complex in Romania’s Transylvania up for sale
28 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Castelul Printul Vanator, a medieval-inspired hotel complex located in the old center of Turda, a city in Transylvania region, was put up for sale for EUR 2.5 million, Artmark Historical Estate announced.

The hotel has 18 rooms decorated with wooden beams, leather and iron furniture. The great hall has several areas, each with its own design: the Outlaws’ Hut, where hunters’ traditional food is served, the Peasant House, made by craftsmen of Maramures from oak wood, Dracula’s Castle, made of natural stone, and Turda Terrace.

The Japanese garden and the fountain can be admired from the terrace, according to Artmark. There is also a winery with 100 seats, especially arranged for wine tastings.

The hotel complex was put up for sale by Adrian and Csilla Sărmășan, according to Economica.net. They tried to sell the complex two times before, namely in 2012 when they asked EUR 6.5 million for it and then again in 2016 when they dropped the price to EUR 3.4 million.

[email protected]

(Photos: Artmarkhistoricalestate.ro)

Read next
Comments
Slideshow
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

28 October 2019
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep wins “clash of the titans” with Canada’s Bianca Andreescu
25 October 2019
Entertainment
Former Intercontinental Bucharest hotel manager competes at The Voice of Romania
25 October 2019
Culture & History
Sumedru’s fire, a tradition that has survived in Romania for 2000 years
25 October 2019
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep to play for the first time against Canada’s Bianca Andreescu in WTA Finals
25 October 2019
Social
Romania illegal logging: Authorities censor scientific report that shows volume of wood cut each year
24 October 2019
Social
Bucharest City Council passes Oxygen vignette, cars under Euro 3 standard to be banned from the city
24 October 2019
Business
Romania continues to go down in World Bank’s Doing Business Ranking
24 October 2019
Business
Update: Romanian tech unicorn UiPath to lay off 400 employees, CFO leaves company

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40