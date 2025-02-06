Untold festival brings Post Malone, Becky Hill, Rag’n’Bone Man & more to Cluj-Napoca this summer

American superstar Post Malone will come to Romania for the first time this summer to perform at the anniversary edition of Untold festival in Cluj-Napoca. This year's lineup also includes Becky Hill, Rag’n’bone Man, Martin Garrix, Armin Van Buuren, Fisher, Tiesto, Steve Angello, Hugel, Alok, Don Diablo, Black Coffee, Marco Carola, Dom Dolla, and Adriatique, the organizers announced.

The first wave of artists is completed by the most appreciated DJs in Romania, Cezar, Priku, Arapu, and Sit.

With over 80 million records sold and 59.5 billion streams on Spotify, Post Malone is one of the best-selling artists of all time. He has won 10 Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, and an MTV Video Music Award and has been nominated 18 times for Grammy Awards.

Post Malone's hits, including "Circles," "Rockstar," and "Sunflower," will be heard live for the first time at Cluj Arena at the festival's 10th anniversary edition, Untold X.

Becky Hill, known for her versatility and success in electronic music, collaborated with artists such as Oliver Heldens on the song "Gecko (Overdrive)," which reached number 1 in the UK Singles Chart, and has been rewarded with multiple awards, including two BRIT Awards for "Best Dance Act" in 2022 and 2023.

Rag'n'Bone Man completes the first wave of artists for Untold X. The Brit is one of the most powerful and expressive artists of his generation, renowned for his deep and emotional voice. He became a global phenomenon with the release of the hit "Human," which dominated international charts and earned him numerous awards, including the Brit Awards in the British Breakthrough Act category.

Untold 2025 will take place between August 7-10 in Cluj-Napoca, and passes can be purchased online.

This year, the organizers introduced Festival Backstage Tours, allowing fans to see what happens behind the scenes. There are two types of tours: the Discovery Tour, a 60-minute foray behind the scenes of the festival, and the Insider Tour, an extended 100-minute experience that will give fans the opportunity to discover special areas within the festival perimeter.

This new experience is available exclusively to General Access or VIP ticket holders.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organisers)