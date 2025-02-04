Cluj-Napoca’s Jazz in the Park Festival reveals lineup for June edition

Jazz in the Park Festival returns to the “Romulus Vuia” Ethnographic Park in Cluj-Napoca for its 13th edition this summer, with a lineup featuring internationally renowned artists. The list includes Ibrahim Maalouf, Kokoroko, Biréli Lagrène, Seun Kuti & Fela’s Egypt 80, Alabaster DePlume, Mammal Hands, Transylvania Jazz Orchestra, Berti Barbera & Sebastian Burneci Quintet, Sorvina, Amphitrio, jazzbois, and New Fossils.

The festival has shifted its date in the events calendar and will now take place at the beginning of summer, from June 6-8, 2025.

Moreover, starting with this edition, Jazz in the Park aims to be a daytime festival, meaning an event where participants will not only attend in the evening but will also enjoy several activities from the early hours of the day. Thus, activities will also include culinary demonstrations, talks, themed restaurants, creator and music fairs, and numerous instrument workshops. The evenings will be filled with wine tastings, cocktail workshops, and the biggest concerts.

Discounted passes for the 2025 edition are on sale on iabilet.ro at RON 399. On March 9, the prices will increase to RON 449, and after April 12, they will return to the regular price of RON 549. Children under the age of 12 have free entry when accompanied by an adult with a pass or ticket.

The organizers said that, in order to maintain the intimate and relaxed atmosphere of the festival, the number of spots is limited to 7,000 per day.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organisers)