Bucharest hospital Ponderas puts EUR 1.7 mln in hybrid angiography and cardiovascular surgery suite

Ponderas Academic Hospital, part of the network of private healthcare provider Regina Maria, has opened a hybrid operating suite for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases following a EUR 1.7 million investment.

The suite “enables interventional radiology procedures and image-guided, minimally invasive treatments, strengthening the hospital's capacity to manage complex cardiovascular surgery and interventional cardiology cases simultaneously,” it said.

"The hybrid suite changes the options available to us when treating complex cardiovascular cases. Its main advantage is that it allows us to do more for patients in a less invasive way. Procedures that previously had to be performed in separate stages, requiring two hospital admissions and two rounds of anesthesia, can now be carried out during a single intervention. For patients, this means less time in hospital and an easier recovery," Dr. Cătălin Trifan, attending cardiovascular surgeon at Ponderas Academic Hospital, said.

The hospital has nearly 400 inpatient beds, 38 day-care beds, 43 intensive care beds and 14 operating theatres. It also has three dedicated emergency departments: for adults, pediatrics, and obstetrics and gynecology.

The hospital was established in 2010 as a center dedicated to bariatric and metabolic surgery. After its integration into the Regina Maria network in 2016, it expanded the range of medical specialties. Over the past few years, investments have exceeded EUR 20 million, helping to double the hospital's capacity while supporting annual growth in activity of more than 10%.

(Photo: the company)

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