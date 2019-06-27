Israeli company earmarked EUR 50 mln for residential projects in Bucharest

Real estate developer Point Development, owned by Israeli company Shikun & Binui, will invest EUR 50 million in the next two years to build over 500 apartments in various areas of Bucharest.

The company’s projects are called New Point, City Point, and Green Point.

“After 13 years of presence on the Romanian residential market, when we made a reputation for the quality of the dwellings developed in City Point and New Point condominiums, we decided to group all of our projects under the developer brand Point Development, owned by Shikun Binui”, said Favi Stelian, Managing Director Point Development.

“We are working on 526 apartments with delivery dates up to 2021, and we also have an extended pipeline of 1,263 residential units with estimated deliveries by 2024,” he added.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)