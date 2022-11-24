Politics

Romanian PM says no decision yet on minimum statutory wage

24 November 2022
Romanian prime minister Nicolae Ciucă said that no decision had been taken in the governing coalition regarding the increase of the minimum wage, Economica.net reported.

A new meeting will be held on this topic in the Tripartite Council, which brings together the Executive, the trade unions and the association of employers, on November 24.

The minimum gross wage is supposed to rise to RON 3,000 (EUR 600) per month, but the parties have not decided yet how much (if any) of it would be non-taxable. Currently, the minimum statutory wage in Romania is RON 2,550 per month.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

