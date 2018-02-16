Romanian PM about those who “misinform the EU”: These people are autistic

Romania’s prime minister Viorica Dancila has made a controversial statement on Thursday evening, saying that those “who misinform the EU despite the fact that they know the truth” are “autistic”. The statement was immediately criticized by several local NGOs, and the PM has apologized on Friday morning.

Invited in a TV show, Dancila said she wants a transparent approach with European leaders on the rule of law in Romania, to avoid misinformation.

“I want to have another approach with the European leaders, a fair and transparent approach in which information is taken from the Government to avoid the misinformation that has created so much dissatisfaction among Romanians, so that Romania and its problems don’t get to be discussed in the European Parliament based on misinformation that, unfortunately, Romanians do for Romania,” she said, local News.ro reported.

Her statement was made in the context of last week’s debate on the country’s justice in the European Parliament. During the debate in the European Parliament, MEPs from the popular, liberal and green groups criticized the changes to the justice laws and the criminal codes in Romania while the socialists had a more reserved tone. Romanian MEPs representing the ruling coalition parties, PSD and ALDE, accused the European Commission of ignoring the “abuses” in Romania’s justice system.

“I think that you don’t do this kind of things if you are a good Romanian, and I have seen Romanians, my fellow MEPs, who defended Romania in Brussels and who showed the lies and misinformations that have been done at Parliament level, at the Commission level,” Dancila said on Thursday evening, February 15.

The prime minister also said that the people who misinform are “autistic” because they choose not to “hear or see” what is “visible for all those in good faith,” although they know the truth.

Several NGOs have reacted to the PM’s statements, criticizing her comparison. For example, in an open letter, the Association of Parents of Children with Autism said a dignitary should respect all citizens equally, and not compare them.

“And the “bad” term of the comparison is represented in your case by us, the “autistic”, namely our children, our spouses, our parents, our brothers, whom you see as inferior,” the NGO said.

“1 in 100 Romanians has a autism spectrum disorder. So there are almost 200,000 “autistic” (plus their families), and they are also Romanian citizens who are waiting to be treated with respect by the representatives of the Romanian state.”

The prime minister apologized on Friday, February 16, saying in a press release that the comparison was not meant at offending people with autism spectrum disorders.

“I declare my firm support for people with disabilities, regardless of their nature. There are people who need our care and support. We have the duty to show understanding and humanity, to respect their rights, to defend their dignity,” Viorica Dancila said.

The National Council for Combating Discrimination has also been notified about the statements made by the prime minister.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Gov.ro)