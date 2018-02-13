1 °C
Bucharest
Feb 13, 09:41

Romanian PM to discuss country’s justice with EU heads

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

The Romanian Prime Minister will discuss the country’s state of justice with the European Commission and European Parliament presidents this month.

PM Viorica Dancila, a former member of the European Parliament, will meet the two high level EU officials in Brussels on February 20 and 21.

“The most unpleasant thing for me, which I have mentioned while I was an MEP, is that every time we bring Romania under focus for the other member states,” said the PM when asked about last week’s debate on the country’s justice in the European Parliament.

She added she did not attend that debate as she had not been invited.

“I believe Mr. Tudorel Toader (e.n. – Romania’s Justice Minister) should be allowed to talk and give all the details,” the PM added.

She reminded Toader was a member of the Venice Commission and very well prepared to tackle any concern from EU officials over Romania’s rule of law.

European Commissioner asks for open debate on justice laws in Romania

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list