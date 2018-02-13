Romanian PM to discuss country’s justice with EU heads

The Romanian Prime Minister will discuss the country’s state of justice with the European Commission and European Parliament presidents this month.

PM Viorica Dancila, a former member of the European Parliament, will meet the two high level EU officials in Brussels on February 20 and 21.

“The most unpleasant thing for me, which I have mentioned while I was an MEP, is that every time we bring Romania under focus for the other member states,” said the PM when asked about last week’s debate on the country’s justice in the European Parliament.

She added she did not attend that debate as she had not been invited.

“I believe Mr. Tudorel Toader (e.n. – Romania’s Justice Minister) should be allowed to talk and give all the details,” the PM added.

She reminded Toader was a member of the Venice Commission and very well prepared to tackle any concern from EU officials over Romania’s rule of law.

European Commissioner asks for open debate on justice laws in Romania

