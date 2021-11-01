Romania's PM-designate Ciuca to ask lawmakers' vote on November 3

The minister candidates proposed by prime minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca will be heard by the expert committees in Parliament on November 2, and the chambers will meet on November 3 to give their vote on the would-be new Government.

Nicolae Ciuca has submitted the list of ministers and the ruling strategy to Parliament on October 30.

"The ruling strategy is focused on what are the first emergency measures that must be taken at the Government level to address the pandemic crisis. Also, another priority is related to rising prices for energy, natural gas, food prices," Ciuca explained, according to Hotnews.ro.

He also said that he would continue to negotiate with "all responsible political forces."

Prime minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca is the second proposal made by President Klaus Iohannis since the beginning of the political crisis triggered by the dismissal of the Florin Cîțu Government by the Parliament on October 5.

The Constitution stipulates that the President of Romania may dissolve the Parliament if it has not granted the vote of confidence for the formation of the Government within 60 days from the first request and only after the rejection of at least two requests for investiture.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)