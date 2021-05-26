Romania's PM Citu bullish about 2021 growth: 6%-9%

The worst is over, Romania's economy will grow robustly this year, and even the inflationary pressures are not a real threat, prime minister Florin Citu said on an optimistic note in an interview given to Radio Guerrilla.

He mentioned Goldman Sachs projecting 9% GDP growth for Romania this year and the rating agencies setting their expectations around 6%.

"So it seems that the economy will grow this year beyond expectations, between 6% and 9%, [these] are estimates. So, there are high estimates; we have Goldman Sachs that says 9%, others that say about 6%," Florin Cîţu declared, on Tuesday, on Radio Guerrilla, Economica.net reported.

He also argued that there are many resources in the economy, unused resources, that may support growth without inflation in the coming period.

"It is a little more technical, but this means that we have room for growth without inflationary pressures in Romania and also globally," said Citu.

After such a crisis, a period of economic expansion will follow, he argued, pointing to the economic recovery after the major 1918-1920 pandemic.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)