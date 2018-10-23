Italian clean energy group buys majority stake in Romanian company

Italian clean energy group PLC will acquire a majority stake in Monsson Operations, a company that is part of Romanian Monsson Group.

PLC will hold 51% of Monsson Operations by the end of November, according to an official announcement. The value of this deal wasn’t disclosed.

By joining PLC, Monsson aims to ensure the financing of the projects under construction and of new projects that will be signed in the near future. PLC will also provide Monsson Operation access to new markets.

“Through this move in the renewable market, Monsson Operation becomes part of a group that will reach more than EUR 50 million turnover for installation, operation and maintenance of wind and photovoltaic farms,” said Sebastian Enache, Business Development Manager of Monsson Operation.

At the moment, Monsson Operation has activities in over 15 countries around the world, operating, maintaining and servicing a portfolio of over 10,000 MW all over the world. The company estimates a significant increase over the following years in new markets such as Germany, Russia and Ukraine.

