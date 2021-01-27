Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 01/27/2021 - 12:12
Eco
Video

Watch: Playful otter caught on camera in Romanian national park

27 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A short video shared on Facebook by Romania's forest management company Romsilva shows a Eurasian otter playing on a riverbank in Defileul Jiului National Park in Romania. Tibi Feczko captured the images.

The otter is a semi-aquatic mammal of the Mustelidae family living around running water or lakes. It has a body perfectly adapted to the aquatic environment, with short legs and a long and muscular tail the animal uses to move forward and change direction, Romsilva explained. 

In general, the male weighs up to 8 kilograms while the female's body weight is about 5 kilograms. It feeds mainly on fish but also eats crustaceans, amphibians, and aquatic invertebrates.

Defileul Jiului National Park covers more than 11,000 hectares between the Parang and Valcan massifs, on the territories of Hunedoara and Gorj counties. 

[email protected]

(Photo: screenshot from Romsilva video)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 12:30
20 November 2020
Eco
Watch: Family of badgers filmed in Romanian forest
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 01/27/2021 - 12:12
Eco
Video

Watch: Playful otter caught on camera in Romanian national park

27 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A short video shared on Facebook by Romania's forest management company Romsilva shows a Eurasian otter playing on a riverbank in Defileul Jiului National Park in Romania. Tibi Feczko captured the images.

The otter is a semi-aquatic mammal of the Mustelidae family living around running water or lakes. It has a body perfectly adapted to the aquatic environment, with short legs and a long and muscular tail the animal uses to move forward and change direction, Romsilva explained. 

In general, the male weighs up to 8 kilograms while the female's body weight is about 5 kilograms. It feeds mainly on fish but also eats crustaceans, amphibians, and aquatic invertebrates.

Defileul Jiului National Park covers more than 11,000 hectares between the Parang and Valcan massifs, on the territories of Hunedoara and Gorj counties. 

[email protected]

(Photo: screenshot from Romsilva video)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 12:30
20 November 2020
Eco
Watch: Family of badgers filmed in Romanian forest
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania to European destinations: New routes announced for 2021
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market