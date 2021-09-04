Works by Pablo Picasso, Gustav Klimt, Salvador Dali go on display at Romania’s Cantacuzino Castle

More than 60 lithographs and engravings of some of the world's greatest artists, including Pablo Picasso, Gustav Klimt, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Henri Matisse, Salvador Dali, Toulouse-Lautrec, Edvard Munch and Marc Chagall, will be exhibited at the Cantacuzino Castle in Busteni, Prahova county.

The opening of the exhibition, named “Great artists of the world - lawyer George Serban collection,” is scheduled for April 16, according to News.ro.

Visitors will have the chance to see famous works such as Edvard Munch’s Scream, The Young Ladies of Avignon by Pablo Picasso, Jazz by Henri Matisse, Rene Magritte’s Decalcomanie, or The Seated Clowness by Toulouse-Lautrec.

The exhibition will stay open until September 1. Tickets cost RON 30.

(Photo source: Olimpiu Alexa-pop/Dreamstime.com)