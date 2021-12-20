Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 12/20/2021 - 13:03
Entertainment

Romania photo of the day: Children can meet Santa Claus at the Bucharest Christmas Market

20 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Santa Claus and his elves arrived at the Christmas Market in Bucharest on December 17, eager to meet the kids and receive their Christmas wish lists. (Photo source: Facebook/Bucharest Christmas Market)

Children can visit Santa Claus daily between 18:00-19:00 and 19:30-21:00 until December 23, and from 12:00 to 14:00 on December 24. They can take a picture with Santa Claus and his elves and leave their wish lists in Santa’s mailbox (a special letter template is available here).

The Bucharest Christmas Market is open in Universitatii Square until December 26, in keeping with the current sanitary norms. Also, visitors need to buy a ticket to access the fair this year, and they also need to show the COVID-19 pass. Tickets cost RON 5 (around EUR 1) when purchased online and RON 7 at the ticket office on site.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/22/2021 - 07:08
24 November 2021
RI +
Going out options in Bucharest and the country this holiday season
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 12/20/2021 - 13:03
Entertainment

Romania photo of the day: Children can meet Santa Claus at the Bucharest Christmas Market

20 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Santa Claus and his elves arrived at the Christmas Market in Bucharest on December 17, eager to meet the kids and receive their Christmas wish lists. (Photo source: Facebook/Bucharest Christmas Market)

Children can visit Santa Claus daily between 18:00-19:00 and 19:30-21:00 until December 23, and from 12:00 to 14:00 on December 24. They can take a picture with Santa Claus and his elves and leave their wish lists in Santa’s mailbox (a special letter template is available here).

The Bucharest Christmas Market is open in Universitatii Square until December 26, in keeping with the current sanitary norms. Also, visitors need to buy a ticket to access the fair this year, and they also need to show the COVID-19 pass. Tickets cost RON 5 (around EUR 1) when purchased online and RON 7 at the ticket office on site.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/22/2021 - 07:08
24 November 2021
RI +
Going out options in Bucharest and the country this holiday season
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks