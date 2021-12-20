Romania photo of the day: Children can meet Santa Claus at the Bucharest Christmas Market

Santa Claus and his elves arrived at the Christmas Market in Bucharest on December 17, eager to meet the kids and receive their Christmas wish lists. (Photo source: Facebook/Bucharest Christmas Market)

Children can visit Santa Claus daily between 18:00-19:00 and 19:30-21:00 until December 23, and from 12:00 to 14:00 on December 24. They can take a picture with Santa Claus and his elves and leave their wish lists in Santa’s mailbox (a special letter template is available here).

The Bucharest Christmas Market is open in Universitatii Square until December 26, in keeping with the current sanitary norms. Also, visitors need to buy a ticket to access the fair this year, and they also need to show the COVID-19 pass. Tickets cost RON 5 (around EUR 1) when purchased online and RON 7 at the ticket office on site.

