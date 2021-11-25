Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

 

Entertainment

Romania photo of the day: Cluj-Napoca launches its first legal wall for street art

25 November 2021
The first legal graffiti wall in Cluj-Napoca opened on November 23. Now, local artists have an 81 sqm safe space to practice street art techniques and express their creativity legally. (Photo source: Emil Boc on Facebook)

The City Hall started the legal wall project following proposals received in the participatory budgeting process. The wall was arranged at the Aurel Vlaicu bridge in the city’s Mărăști neighbourhood.

“This type of legal walls are also arranged in other European cities such as Paris, Brussels, Barcelona, Hamburg, Skopje, Warsaw, and so on,” Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc said on Facebook.

According to Stiri.tvr.ro, the mayor also warned artists not to practice graffiti on other walls or newly renovated buildings, as they risk getting hefty fines.

1

