In the run-up to Dragobete, the local celebration of love, we highlight some of the Bucharest and Romania venues to learn more about or mark the event.

Today’s pick is the Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum in Bucharest (Photo by Cristina Alexe/ Dreamstime.com), where a fair dedicated to the celebration kicks off on February 24. At the event, artisans will present various traditions related to the beginning of spring.

Among those invited at the fair are Cucii din Brănești, a group preserving Sărbătoarea cucilor - a spring ritual found in the southern part of the country, folk singer Gelu Voicu, the group Lăutarii din Teleorman, and actor Nae Alexandru.

The program includes poetry contests, painting exhibitions, and workshops for children. More about the event here.

More about the Village Museum here. More about Dragobete here.

(Photo: Cristina Alexe | Dreamstime.com)

