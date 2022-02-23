Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 02/23/2022 - 14:02
Photo

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Romania photo of the day: Celebrate Dragobete at the Cantacuzino Castle in Busteni

24 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In the run-up to Dragobete, the local celebration of love, we highlight some of the Bucharest and Romania venues to learn more about or mark the event.

Today’s pick is the Cantacuzino Castle in Busteni (photo by Elenaphotos/Dreamstime.com), one of the most popular mountain resorts in Romania’s Prahova Valley.

Located at the bottom of the Bucegi Mountains, the castle is an excellent option for a romantic gateway. The day can start with a walk and a few pictures in the castle’s charming garden (that hosts sculptures like the one in the opening picture) and end with a dinner at the restaurant.

The Cantacuzino Castle in Busteni has a remarkable architectural, historical, documentary and artistic value. It was built and inaugurated in 1911 at the wish of Prince Gheorghe Grigore Cantacuzino, who served as prime minister of Romania twice (between 1899-1900 and 1904-1907). The building was made of bricks and stone based on the plans of architect Grigore Cerchez, a prominent figure of the Neo-Romanian style.

The castle is surrounded by a park whose alleys take visitors to the waterfalls and fountains. Meanwhile, elegant decorations give the interior a strong romantic ambience.

Further details about the Cantacuzino Castle can be found on the official website. The story of Dragobete is available here.

newsroom@romania-insider.com

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 02/23/2022 - 14:02
Photo

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Romania photo of the day: Celebrate Dragobete at the Cantacuzino Castle in Busteni

24 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In the run-up to Dragobete, the local celebration of love, we highlight some of the Bucharest and Romania venues to learn more about or mark the event.

Today’s pick is the Cantacuzino Castle in Busteni (photo by Elenaphotos/Dreamstime.com), one of the most popular mountain resorts in Romania’s Prahova Valley.

Located at the bottom of the Bucegi Mountains, the castle is an excellent option for a romantic gateway. The day can start with a walk and a few pictures in the castle’s charming garden (that hosts sculptures like the one in the opening picture) and end with a dinner at the restaurant.

The Cantacuzino Castle in Busteni has a remarkable architectural, historical, documentary and artistic value. It was built and inaugurated in 1911 at the wish of Prince Gheorghe Grigore Cantacuzino, who served as prime minister of Romania twice (between 1899-1900 and 1904-1907). The building was made of bricks and stone based on the plans of architect Grigore Cerchez, a prominent figure of the Neo-Romanian style.

The castle is surrounded by a park whose alleys take visitors to the waterfalls and fountains. Meanwhile, elegant decorations give the interior a strong romantic ambience.

Further details about the Cantacuzino Castle can be found on the official website. The story of Dragobete is available here.

newsroom@romania-insider.com

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks