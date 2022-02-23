Romania photo of the day: Celebrate Dragobete at the Cantacuzino Castle in Busteni

In the run-up to Dragobete, the local celebration of love, we highlight some of the Bucharest and Romania venues to learn more about or mark the event.

Today’s pick is the Cantacuzino Castle in Busteni (photo by Elenaphotos/Dreamstime.com), one of the most popular mountain resorts in Romania’s Prahova Valley.

Located at the bottom of the Bucegi Mountains, the castle is an excellent option for a romantic gateway. The day can start with a walk and a few pictures in the castle’s charming garden (that hosts sculptures like the one in the opening picture) and end with a dinner at the restaurant.

The Cantacuzino Castle in Busteni has a remarkable architectural, historical, documentary and artistic value. It was built and inaugurated in 1911 at the wish of Prince Gheorghe Grigore Cantacuzino, who served as prime minister of Romania twice (between 1899-1900 and 1904-1907). The building was made of bricks and stone based on the plans of architect Grigore Cerchez, a prominent figure of the Neo-Romanian style.

The castle is surrounded by a park whose alleys take visitors to the waterfalls and fountains. Meanwhile, elegant decorations give the interior a strong romantic ambience.

Further details about the Cantacuzino Castle can be found on the official website. The story of Dragobete is available here.

