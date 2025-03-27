Administration

Pets allowed in Bucharest City Hall, local institutions

27 March 2025

The General Council of Bucharest approved on Thursday, March 27, a decision allowing pets, including dogs and cats of all sizes and breeds, to enter the headquarters of the City Hall and local institutions of public interest. However, pets will still be prohibited in hospitals, museums, theaters, and the Zoo, Agerpres reported.

A notice will be posted at the entrances of the City Hall and other local institutions to inform the public that pets are allowed, and a set of regulations will be made visible inside and available online. 

Institutions will appoint at least one employee responsible for managing and registering incidents involving pets, deciding on appropriate measures based on the severity of each case.

Dogs must be kept on a leash at all times, with cats required to be in a suitable transport cage. Dogs from potentially dangerous breeds must also wear a muzzle. 

According to the same decision, pet owners will need to present their pets' health certificates upon request, proving they are vaccinated and parasite-free. Additionally, owners are responsible for ensuring their pets do not disturb the public or staff.

Those who violate the regulations could face verbal warnings or a ban from entering the institution with their pets, depending on the incident's severity.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cristi Croitoru | Dreamstime.com)

