PepsiCo invests USD 100 mln to double snacks production capacity in Romania

PepsiCo said it will invest USD 100 mln in Romania by 2024 to install three operational production lines and develop a new automated warehouse and automation capabilities in its Romanian Popești-Leordeni factory. The investment will double its snacks production capacity in the factory.

The new investment plan comes after the company completed another 5-year development plan at another Romanian plant - the soft drinks factory located at Dragomirești, worth a total of USD 40 mln. The project consisted of improving production lines and a fully automated warehouse with a production capacity of 550,000 tonnes of finished products per year.

In the last 10 years, PepsiCo has directly invested USD 320 million in Romania.

"We will continue to invest sustainably in the Romanian market in the next five years as well, consolidating the role of PepsiCo Romania as a production and distribution centre for many markets in the region," said Adrian Lăcătuș, Senior Commercial Director of PepsiCo for the Eastern Balkans, Ziarul Financiar reported.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jonathan Weiss | Dreamstime.com)