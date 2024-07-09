Business

PepsiCo doubles capacity of Romanian production unit where investments reached USD 100 mln

09 July 2024

Multinational company PepsiCo announced it doubled the production capacity of its factory in Popești-Leordeni, southern Romania, an investment that reached USD 100 million, and is talking about transforming the unit into a European production hub, Profit.ro reported.

PepsiCo's new automated warehouse in Popești-Leordeni, which strengthens the company's production and storage capacity for Central and South-Eastern Europe, will be inaugurated on July 10, in a ceremony to which both prime minister Ciolacu and the US ambassador to Bucharest, Kathleen Kavalec, are expected.

The factory in Popești-Leordeni currently has an annual production capacity of 39,000 tons and serves Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova, Greece, Cyprus, Albania, Montenegro, Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Ukraine, Kosovo, Macedonia from the North, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia. 

With the installation of the new production lines, PepsiCo Romania has localized almost its entire product portfolio for the Romanian market (Lay's, Star, Doritos), in a proportion of over 95%.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PepsiCo Romania)

Multinational company PepsiCo announced it doubled the production capacity of its factory in Popești-Leordeni, southern Romania, an investment that reached USD 100 million, and is talking about transforming the unit into a European production hub, Profit.ro reported.

PepsiCo's new automated warehouse in Popești-Leordeni, which strengthens the company's production and storage capacity for Central and South-Eastern Europe, will be inaugurated on July 10, in a ceremony to which both prime minister Ciolacu and the US ambassador to Bucharest, Kathleen Kavalec, are expected.

The factory in Popești-Leordeni currently has an annual production capacity of 39,000 tons and serves Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova, Greece, Cyprus, Albania, Montenegro, Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Ukraine, Kosovo, Macedonia from the North, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia. 

With the installation of the new production lines, PepsiCo Romania has localized almost its entire product portfolio for the Romanian market (Lay's, Star, Doritos), in a proportion of over 95%.

(Photo source: PepsiCo Romania)

