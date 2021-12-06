Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Dangerous encounters: Two Ukrainian tourists injured while trying to run away from bear at Peles Castle

06 December 2021
Two tourists from Ukraine suffered arm and leg injuries while trying to run away from a female bear and her cub at Peles Castle, one of the busiest tourist spots in Sinaia.

Initial reports said that the bear attacked the two, a man and a woman. However, Vlad Oprea, the mayor of Sinaia, later explained that the tourists got injured while jumping a fence in their attempt to run away from the wild animal.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening, December 4. According to mayor Oprea, as quoted by Digi24, the situation got dangerous when some people started throwing firecrackers in the area of Peles Castle, which frightened the female bear and her cub. Scared by the noise, the bear tried to defend her cub and started running towards the tourists. At that point, the two Ukrainians jumped a fence and were injured in the barbed wire.

The tourists reportedly suffered injuries to the arms and legs and received medical care.

The authorities decided to relocate the wild animals.

(Photo source: Sorin Colac/Dreamstime.com)

1

