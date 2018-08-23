Romanian bike producer Pegas starts selling on international markets

Romanian bicycle producer Pegas has made its first step on European markets by listing its products on five Amazon marketplaces in Spain, France, Germany, Italy and UK, from where it can deliver throughout the EU, the company announced.

The brand also aims to expand to the US market via Amazon.

Pegas also wants to increase its national store network, after also launching a franchise, and expand its domestic and international network of re-sellers. By end-2020, the company will open at least ten new stores and its products will be sold through over 400 partner-stores and five retail chains.

The company will also implement a EUR 3 million project financed with EU funds focused on product research and development and opening a production line in Romania.

The bike producer sold over 25,000 units and reached a turnover of over RON 8 million (EUR 1.7 million) in 2017.

[email protected]mania-insider.com