Paval Holding boasts EUR 690 mln profit in 2020

The investment vehicle Paval Holding, owned by the founders of local DIY chain Dedeman (Dragos and Adrian Paval), reported a net profit of RON 3.3 bln (EUR 690 mln) last year, after a loss of RON 47.5 mln in the previous year, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The investment vehicle is used to invest in Bucharest Stock Exchange-listed companies, but it is also the main shareholder of Dedeman DIY chain and has in its portfolio the real estate developments of the two brothers - some EUR 300 mln altogether, according to Playtech.ro.

The Holding also owns 23% in Alro Slatina (aluminium smelter), controls Cemacom construction materials producer and stakes in BVB listed companies.

Holding's revenues were RON 3.35 bln while its expenses did not exceed RON 19 mln.

At the end of 2020, Paval Holding's total assets were about RON 10 bln (EUR 690 mln), with an own total capital of RON 9.9 bln. Its total debts were only RON 16.8 mln. The highly liquid assets (cash and bank accounts) were almost RON 900 mln (EUR 180 mln).

Paval Holding is 60% controlled by Dragos Paval, and 40% goes to Adrian Paval.

