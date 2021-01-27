Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Business

Regional group Packeta pours another EUR 2 mln in Romanian subsidiary this year

27 January 2021
Coletaria.ro, the Romanian subsidiary of Czech-based regional group Packeta, which operates the largest network of pick-up points in Central and Eastern Europe, will double its investments this year. The company has earmarked EUR 2 million for the business development.

Coletaria.ro will open two new warehouses of 4,000 square meters each, in Oradea and Bucharest.

It currently operates two warehouses in Romania: one in Bucharest, a regional hub, which allows direct deliveries of parcels to Romania, Bulgaria, Greece and Cyprus, with a delivery time of only 24 hours, and one in Oradea (1,000 sqm) located near the Bors customs, on the border with Hungary, to facilitate the fast delivery of parcels to Romania for online stores in the EU. Coletaria.ro also wants to increase the number of online stores it works with.

Last year, the company recorded a 200% increase in the number of online store customers. Most of its customers sell cosmetics, perfumes, clothes, jewelry, IT&C products, household appliances, products related to the health & beauty industry, and health protection products.

"For 2021, we aim to increase at least twice as fast compared to 2020, both in terms of the number of packages processed and the number of online stores in Romania listed in the Coletaria.ro system, according to the group's annual planning," says Alexandr Jeleascov, CEO of Coletaria.ro.

(Photo source: Facebook/Coletaria)

