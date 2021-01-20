Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

Business

Romanian fast delivery startup sees triple turnover than initially estimated for 2020

20 January 2021
BeeFast, a Romanian fast delivery tech start-up, recorded a turnover of EUR 320,000 in 2020, three times more than it estimated at the beginning of the year.

The company’s activity has grown from 16 deliveries/day in early 2020 to a maximum of 580 deliveries/day by the end of the year.

Some 65% of the turnover was generated by the customers that BeeFast moved for free from offline to online, during the pandemic.

BeeFast started 2020 as a fast B2B and B2C delivery solution, but the new socio-economic context generated by the onset of the pandemic accelerated the development of the project of the four founding entrepreneurs to provide a digital infrastructure with integrated payment system and order delivery for offline stores. Thus, during nine months of 2020, BeeFast moved online over 100 businesses, in areas such as HoReCa, cosmetics, flowers or clothing.

Thus, in 2020, the over 1,200 suppliers registered on the BeeFast platform recorded over 66,500 orders, which generated business of EUR 320,000, three times higher than the estimates at the beginning of the year.

For 2021, BeeFast aims to continue the direction of digital infrastructure development, betting on at a significant growth in the segment of non-food customers by implementing new facilities in the application, but also of individual customers.

The startup also aims to expand nationally, targeting nine cities, in addition to Bucharest and Ilfov, where it currently operates. These are: Iasi, Constanta, Sibiu, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Pitesti, Brasov, Timisoara, and Galati.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

