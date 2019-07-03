(P) How Millennials choose their working place

Millennials are the youngest and more attractive working force on the planet and the biggest working force segment.

78% of Millennials ‘employees are looking to the quality of the working place when choosing an employer.

49% of the Millennials are still living with their parents and 43% are declaring their intention to keep on living with their parents in the next 3 years.

For the city of Bucharest, that means they are still living in the neighbourhood where their parents live. The largest districts are in the south part of Bucharest, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th district.

It is a tough reality that 75% of the city population is in the South part of the city while 80% of the office buildings are in the North area.

A 2018 TOM TOM traffic report declares Bucharest in TOP 3 busiest cities of Europe.

While 15% of the Millennials wouldn’t spend more than 20 minutes to work and 30% of them wouldn’t take into consideration an employer that is located 30 minutes’ distance.

56,4 of the employees would accept a smaller salary just to work closer to home, based on an eJobs study.

For Millennial generation, a SuperJob means having the office close to home and not having a company mobile phone.

It means saving time for personal life having all important facilities (supermarket, fitness, pool, park) in-house or walking distance is far more important than having a company laptop or even a company car.

* Data presented above come from CBRE global research (on 13.000 respondents, from 12 countries) on Millennial in 2016.

(P) - This article is an advertorial.