(P) Book a Skype call and discover the British School of Bucharest

The British School of Bucharest (BSB) is one of the leading international schools in Romania. Opened in 2000, it celebrates 20 years of existence in the Romanian international education landscape this year.

The school is located in a unique setting and embraces a culture of positivity, care and community. It attracts over 600 students from 50 nations around the world. It is committed to developing each of them to be a confident, motivated, self-disciplined learner who can realise his/her full potential and make a responsible contribution to the world.

We spoke to Mr. Philip Walters, the Headmaster of the British School of Bucharest who shared with us his insights on the school:

"We believe that a child has to grow completely, in all areas (academic, social and personal), and that's what we encourage at BSB. Uniquely amongst Bucharest's schools, all of our teachers are first-language English speakers, with considerable experience in the British curricula. Many of them are graduates of respected universities, among which are Oxford and Cambridge. BSB being the only school in Romania with the privilege to accommodate graduates from such prestigious schools in the team. I am more than proud to work alongside our dedicated, hard-working, highly talented staff, that contributes to making BSB unique!

For our students, we strive to inspire them to become responsible citizens and leaders in communities and professions around the world. For this, we recognise and then develop each child's talents within and beyond the classroom curriculum and also through our vast range of extra-curricular activities, building their confidence and further increasing their enjoyment of learning."

The core aim of the school is to provide the international student body with the educational and social skills needed for tomorrow’s world. BSB believes in the importance of educating the person as a whole, which remains central to its mission and ethos. At BSB, the teachers are passionate about providing every learner with the encouragement and support to develop their academic abilities, wide-ranging interests and sense of personal values."

BSB provides a comprehensive international education based on the National Curriculum for England. The school offers a positive, stimulating, secure and caring environment for children aged 2-18. One of the main aims of the curriculum is to encourage the fulfilment of individual potential and the growth of self-esteem and self-confidence in all areas – academic, social and personal.

At the British School of Bucharest, we provide a premium British education for children:

Aged 2 to 5 in our Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) Pre-Nursery (aged 2-3) Nursery (aged 3-4) Reception (aged 4-5)

Aged 5 to 11, in our Primary Stage Key Stage 1 (Years 1 & 2, for children aged 5-6) Key Stage 2 (Years 3, 4, 5 & 6, for children aged 7-10)

Aged 11-18, in our Secondary Stage Key Stage 3 (Years 7, 8 & 9, for pupils aged 11-13) Key Stage 4 (Years 10 & 11, for pupils aged 14-15) Key Stage 5/Sixth Form (Years 12 & 13, for pupils aged 16-17)



The recent school closure has not prevented us from offering online tours of our one of a kind campus. Find out what the British School of Bucharest has to offer and why the latest ISI inspection report gave us an 'Excellent' rating for the quality of pupils'.

You can book a Skype call from the safety of your home and learn more about BSB's Educational offer.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.