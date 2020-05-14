Education
(P) Book a Skype call and discover the British School of Bucharest
14 May 2020
romaniainsider
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The British School of Bucharest (BSB) is one of the leading international schools in Romania. Opened in 2000, it celebrates 20 years of existence in the Romanian international education landscape this year.

The school is located in a unique setting and embraces a culture of positivity, care and community. It attracts over 600 students from 50 nations around the world. It is committed to developing each of them to be a confident, motivated, self-disciplined learner who can realise his/her full potential and make a responsible contribution to the world. 

We spoke to Mr. Philip Walters, the Headmaster of the British School of Bucharest who shared with us his insights on the school:

"We believe that a child has to grow completely, in all areas (academic, social and personal), and that's what we encourage at BSB. Uniquely amongst Bucharest's schools, all of our teachers are first-language English speakers, with considerable experience in the British curricula. Many of them are graduates of respected universities, among which are Oxford and Cambridge. BSB being the only school in Romania with the privilege to accommodate graduates from such prestigious schools in the team. I am more than proud to work alongside our dedicated, hard-working, highly talented staff, that contributes to making BSB unique!

For our students, we strive to inspire them to become responsible citizens and leaders in communities and professions around the world. For this, we recognise and then develop each child's talents within and beyond the classroom curriculum and also through our vast range of extra-curricular activities, building their confidence and further increasing their enjoyment of learning." 

The core aim of the school is to provide the international student body with the educational and social skills needed for tomorrow’s world. BSB believes in the importance of educating the person as a whole, which remains central to its mission and ethos. At BSB, the teachers are passionate about providing every learner with the encouragement and support to develop their academic abilities, wide-ranging interests and sense of personal values."

BSB provides a comprehensive international education based on the National Curriculum for England. The school offers a positive, stimulating, secure and caring environment for children aged 2-18. One of the main aims of the curriculum is to encourage the fulfilment of individual potential and the growth of self-esteem and self-confidence in all areas – academic, social and personal.

At the British School of Bucharest, we provide a premium British education for children: 

  • Aged 2 to 5 in our Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS)

    • Pre-Nursery (aged 2-3) 

    • Nursery (aged 3-4) 

    • Reception (aged 4-5) 

  • Aged 5 to 11, in our Primary Stage 

    • Key Stage 1 (Years 1 & 2, for children aged 5-6) 

    • Key Stage 2 (Years 3, 4, 5 & 6, for children aged 7-10) 

  • Aged 11-18, in our Secondary Stage 

    • Key Stage 3 (Years 7, 8 & 9, for pupils aged 11-13) 

    • Key Stage 4 (Years 10 & 11, for pupils aged 14-15) 

    • Key Stage 5/Sixth Form (Years 12 & 13, for pupils aged 16-17)

The recent school closure has not prevented us from offering online tours of our one of a kind campus. Find out what the British School of Bucharest has to offer and why the latest ISI inspection report gave us an 'Excellent' rating for the quality of pupils'.

You can book a Skype call from the safety of your home and learn more about BSB's Educational offer.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.

Normal
Education
(P) Book a Skype call and discover the British School of Bucharest
14 May 2020
romaniainsider
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The British School of Bucharest (BSB) is one of the leading international schools in Romania. Opened in 2000, it celebrates 20 years of existence in the Romanian international education landscape this year.

The school is located in a unique setting and embraces a culture of positivity, care and community. It attracts over 600 students from 50 nations around the world. It is committed to developing each of them to be a confident, motivated, self-disciplined learner who can realise his/her full potential and make a responsible contribution to the world. 

We spoke to Mr. Philip Walters, the Headmaster of the British School of Bucharest who shared with us his insights on the school:

"We believe that a child has to grow completely, in all areas (academic, social and personal), and that's what we encourage at BSB. Uniquely amongst Bucharest's schools, all of our teachers are first-language English speakers, with considerable experience in the British curricula. Many of them are graduates of respected universities, among which are Oxford and Cambridge. BSB being the only school in Romania with the privilege to accommodate graduates from such prestigious schools in the team. I am more than proud to work alongside our dedicated, hard-working, highly talented staff, that contributes to making BSB unique!

For our students, we strive to inspire them to become responsible citizens and leaders in communities and professions around the world. For this, we recognise and then develop each child's talents within and beyond the classroom curriculum and also through our vast range of extra-curricular activities, building their confidence and further increasing their enjoyment of learning." 

The core aim of the school is to provide the international student body with the educational and social skills needed for tomorrow’s world. BSB believes in the importance of educating the person as a whole, which remains central to its mission and ethos. At BSB, the teachers are passionate about providing every learner with the encouragement and support to develop their academic abilities, wide-ranging interests and sense of personal values."

BSB provides a comprehensive international education based on the National Curriculum for England. The school offers a positive, stimulating, secure and caring environment for children aged 2-18. One of the main aims of the curriculum is to encourage the fulfilment of individual potential and the growth of self-esteem and self-confidence in all areas – academic, social and personal.

At the British School of Bucharest, we provide a premium British education for children: 

  • Aged 2 to 5 in our Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS)

    • Pre-Nursery (aged 2-3) 

    • Nursery (aged 3-4) 

    • Reception (aged 4-5) 

  • Aged 5 to 11, in our Primary Stage 

    • Key Stage 1 (Years 1 & 2, for children aged 5-6) 

    • Key Stage 2 (Years 3, 4, 5 & 6, for children aged 7-10) 

  • Aged 11-18, in our Secondary Stage 

    • Key Stage 3 (Years 7, 8 & 9, for pupils aged 11-13) 

    • Key Stage 4 (Years 10 & 11, for pupils aged 14-15) 

    • Key Stage 5/Sixth Form (Years 12 & 13, for pupils aged 16-17)

The recent school closure has not prevented us from offering online tours of our one of a kind campus. Find out what the British School of Bucharest has to offer and why the latest ISI inspection report gave us an 'Excellent' rating for the quality of pupils'.

You can book a Skype call from the safety of your home and learn more about BSB's Educational offer.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

13 May 2020
Social
Romanian church in Chicago defies stay-at-home order issued by Illinois governor
13 May 2020
Business
Deloitte Partner: Pandemic could help Romania become an EU supply chain superhub
13 May 2020
Business
EBRD: Romania’s economy will contract by 4% this year, rebound by 4% in 2021
13 May 2020
OpEd
EBRD comment - Romania and the coronavirus: shock, response and recovery
11 May 2020
Social
Romania makes progress on the suspended railway line that will link Bucharest to its biggest airport
08 May 2020
Social
Ryanair resumes flights from Bucharest to London on May 15
08 May 2020
Business
Watch collection worth over EUR 2 mln on sale at online auction in Romania
08 May 2020
Business
Large hotel operator in Romania prepares to reopen after COVID-19 lockdown: Clients will have the option to clean their rooms