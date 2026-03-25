Justice

Outgoing Romanian head prosecutors fail to get CSM’s review for new positions

25 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The prosecutors' section of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) on March 24 failed to reach a consensus on the approval of the candidacies in the case of prosecutors outgoing general prosecutor Alex Florența, who is running for the position of deputy head of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), and outgoing head of Anticorruption Directorate Marius Voineag, who is running for the position of deputy prosecutor general. 

The two were criticised last year by president Nicusor Dan for their results. However, president Dan apparently evaluated the two when expressing general positive views about all the candidates proposed by the Ministry of Justice for top prosecutor positions.

After holding interviews at the CSM, the members of the prosecutors’ section, plus the minister of justice, failed, on two occasions, to constitute a majority that would allow a decision to be made in the case of the two (a favourable opinion or a negative opinion), both receiving three votes "for" and three "against".

The CSM’s voting on the two candidates shall be resumed in the following meetings until a decision is reached by majority vote, Digi24 reported.

If a consensus is not reached in the following days, the minister of justice may submit the proposal to the president without the opinion of the prosecutors' section of the CSM. But this would place a higher responsibility on president Dan in appointing head prosecutors who are subject to public criticism.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal
Justice

Outgoing Romanian head prosecutors fail to get CSM’s review for new positions

25 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The prosecutors' section of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) on March 24 failed to reach a consensus on the approval of the candidacies in the case of prosecutors outgoing general prosecutor Alex Florența, who is running for the position of deputy head of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), and outgoing head of Anticorruption Directorate Marius Voineag, who is running for the position of deputy prosecutor general. 

The two were criticised last year by president Nicusor Dan for their results. However, president Dan apparently evaluated the two when expressing general positive views about all the candidates proposed by the Ministry of Justice for top prosecutor positions.

After holding interviews at the CSM, the members of the prosecutors’ section, plus the minister of justice, failed, on two occasions, to constitute a majority that would allow a decision to be made in the case of the two (a favourable opinion or a negative opinion), both receiving three votes "for" and three "against".

The CSM’s voting on the two candidates shall be resumed in the following meetings until a decision is reached by majority vote, Digi24 reported.

If a consensus is not reached in the following days, the minister of justice may submit the proposal to the president without the opinion of the prosecutors' section of the CSM. But this would place a higher responsibility on president Dan in appointing head prosecutors who are subject to public criticism.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 March 2026
Justice
Romanian Parliament adopts bill preventing and combating femicide
25 March 2026
Real Estate
Construction starts on EUR 550 million RIVUS urban regeneration project in Cluj-Napoca
25 March 2026
Finance
Romania’s tax agency ANAF to launch platform for online auctions of seized goods
25 March 2026
Politics
Romania’s de facto first lady Mirabela Grădinaru attends summit organized by Melania Trump
25 March 2026
Defense
Romania could join demining missions in Strait of Hormuz after ceasefire, PM says
25 March 2026
Energy
Update: Romania puts on hold, considers revising plans for fuel price regulations
25 March 2026
Transport
Romania remains among EU countries with highest road death rates despite overall decline in 2025
25 March 2026
Society
Romania switches to daylight saving time this weekend as clocks move forward one hour