OTP Bank finances largest organic blueberry plantation in Romania

OTP Bank Romania, the local subsidiary of Hungarian group OTP, has granted a RON 10.5 million (EUR 2.2 mln) financing to local company MerryBerry, the owner of the biggest organic blueberry plantation in Romania.

The financing went into the construction of the MerryBerry refrigerated warehouse, necessary for keeping the blueberries in optimal conditions, sorting them and delivering them in the best conditions to the stores in Romania, England or Germany where the company has distribution contracts.

The 2,500-sqm warehouse is located in the middle of the plantation, for immediate access after harvesting the fruit, and will use the most advanced refrigeration technologies, thus ensuring the freshness of the fruit.

Located in the Mija village, I.L. Caragiale commune, in Dambovita county, MerryBerry is the largest organic blueberry plantation in Romania. It currently covers an area of 100 hectares, on which the shrubs were planted in 2016 – 2017.

The plantation will reach an annual production of over 1,500 tons of blueberries, starting 2021. Thus, MerryBerry has the potential to become the largest organic blueberry plantation in Europe, competing with the big established producers in Spain, Poland, Germany, and France.

(Photo courtesy of OTP)

