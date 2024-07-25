Orange Romania sees 7.7% revenue drop in the first half of 2024

Orange Romania, the biggest telecom group in the market, has reported consolidated revenues of EUR 699 million for the first six months of this year, representing a 7.7% decrease compared to the same period in 2023. The company didn't mention the factors that led to the revenue decline.

As of June 30, 2024, Orange Romania Group provided mobile services to 9.3 million customers, broadband internet to 1.1 million customers, and cable and satellite television services to 1.1 million customers.

This semester also marked the completion of the merger between Orange Romania (ORO) and Orange Romania Communications (OROC), resulting in the creation of an integrated telecommunications operator as of June 1, 2024.

Orange also continued to expand its 5G and 5G+ coverage, adding Pitesti to the list of cities where it provides such services. The company's 4G network now covers 98.79% of Romania's population, and 4G+ coverage reaches 83.13%.

YOXO, Orange's fully digital mobile subscription, saw a 55% increase in new customers compared to the previous year, with many opting for eSIM installation.

"For the coming months, the pressure factor for improving our performance exists, but we are confident that the strategy we have begun to implement will allow us to achieve better results and adapt better to market challenges," commented Julien Ducarroz, CEO of Orange Romania.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LCVA/Dreamstime.com)