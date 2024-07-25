Western Romania: Villa that belonged to Nicolae Ceaușescu up for auction

A villa located in the western Romanian city of Oradea that once belonged to communist dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu is up for auction for the fourth time.

The building, designed in 1910 and built in 1940, features Art Nouveau elements. During the communist era, it served as a residence for the first secretaries of the Romanian Communist Party. It was transferred to the Bihor County Council in 1997 and has had various uses since then.

Nevertheless, the villa has been unused since 2021 following the institution's reorganization. Before that, it was home to the European funds department of the Council.

The building has a height regime consisting of a basement, ground floor, and first floor, with a total area of 358 sqm and a land area of 1,286 sqm. The villa is large and centrally located, making the land it is on perhaps more valuable than the building itself.

The initial price has been significantly reduced, and the historical monument is now listed for nearly EUR 700,000. The villa has multiple rooms and a basement kitchen but has failed to attract buyers.

(Photo source: Consiliul Judetean Bihor on Facebook)