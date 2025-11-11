Romanian Youth Orchestra to perform alongside Orchestre Nationale de France in Paris concert

The Romanian Youth Orchestra and the Orchestre National de France, conducted by Cristian Măcelaru, will perform on November 20 at the Radio France Auditorium in Paris.

The soloists will be Maria Marica, winner of the 2022 George Enescu International Violin Competition, and Luc Héry, concertmaster of the Orchestre National de France.

The program covers works by George Enescu, by Gabriel Fauré, Jules Massenet, Maurice Ravel, Cécile Chaminade, and Vladimir Cosma, in what is meant as “a dialogue that celebrates the depth of the cultural ties between Romania and France,” the organizers said. The event marks 145 years of diplomatic relations between Romania and France.

“The side-by-side project between the Orchestre National de France and the Romanian Youth Orchestra represents perhaps the most beautiful expression of this bond, a collaboration that brings together experience and tradition with the energy and enthusiasm of the younger generation. By having French and Romanian musicians play side by side, this project becomes a lesson in dialogue, learning, and friendship, but also a proof of confidence in the future of classical music,” said Cristian Măcelaru, the music director of the Orchestre National de France and the artistic director of the George Enescu International Festival and Competition.

(Photo: Orchestre National de France at Enescu Festival by Andrei Gîndac)

