One United signs 17-year lease contract with restaurant operator

Real estate developer One United Properties (BVB: ONE) announced in a stock market report on July 5 that its daughter company, ONE Gallery Floreasca, signed a lease contract with a value of just over EUR 40 million (VAT excluded) with Tomcat Comserv, the operator of the (restaurant) brands Treevi, Elephante, Sagakura, BaoHouse, and others.

The subject of the contract is a retail space with a gross leasable area of 3,600 sqm on the ground floor of ONE Gallery (former Ford factory), plus terraces and storage.

The space will host a modern food market concept, which will house over 40 different operators with premium products in various formats integrated under the same roof, the company announced.

The contract has a duration of 17 years, starting September 2025.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)