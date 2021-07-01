RO developer One United properties buys stake in construction materials producer

Romanian real estate developer One United Properties, founded by investment bankers Victor Căpitanu and Andrei Diaconescu, took over a 20% stake in facade supplier Glass Rom Impex from the company's owner, Profit.ro reported,

Adrian Zamfir. Glass Rom Impex recently produced and installed the curtain walls of the buildings in One United's One Mircea Eliade project in Bucharest.

Adrian Zamfir, who founded the facade supplier in 1995, sold 20% of his 90% stake to One United. The other partner is Adrian Albulescu, head of project management within Glass Rom.

"We strengthened the relations with some of the reliable partners, and we acquired 20% in facade company Glass Rom and 20% in installation company Reinvent Energy. These are two contractors we have worked with several times, and we decided to invest in them. It is part of our strategy to invest in serious long-term partners. We will continue to invest in Romanian entrepreneurial companies," said Victor Capitanu, one of the founders and shareholders of One United Properties.

Glass Rom Impex has a factory with a production capacity of over 5,000 sqm per month in the IMGB industrial area in southern Bucharest. Capitanu says that One United Properties has invested in expanding the factory.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]