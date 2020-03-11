RO developer One United Properties increases capital by up to EUR 70 million

One United Properties, one of the most active real estate developers in Bucharest, founded by local investors Victor Capitanu and Andrei Diaconescu, announced a capital increase of up to EUR 70 million.

"The capital increase was approved at a EUR 380 million pre-money valuation and up to EUR 450 million post-money valuation," the company said in a press release.

"The company's new capital structure allows us to consolidate real estate development projects and accelerate growth. Based on it, we will be able to reach a share capital of up to EUR 100 million and net book equity of over EUR 200 million. This capital increase will ensure growth in the implementation of the company's vision to deliver sustainable landmark buildings, but also will allow us to upgrade from developer to investor and developer", said Victor Capitanu, co-founder and co-owner of One United Properties.

The company also announced the appointment of two new board members, who probably also became shareholders in the company after the capital increase.

One is Romanian entrepreneur Marius Diaconu, the founder and CEO of Altius, a player in the field of veterinary medicine, who is also an active investor with over 20-year experience in areas such as real estate, IT, agriculture, entertainment in Europe as well as Asia and the United States.

The other one is Claudio Cisullo - a serial entrepreneur and investor, founder and president of CC TrustGroup AG, a Swiss family business involved in investment, growth, and business management since 1997, with a current portfolio of 14 companies and equity investments in fields such as biotechnology, goods, leisure, pharmaceuticals, professional services sectors, property, and technology.

(Photo: One United Properties Facebook Page)

