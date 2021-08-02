Founders of developer One United ask for super-voting shares

The real estate developer of One United Properties (ONE), listed on BVB in July, convenes the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGMS) on September 10 to approve the distribution of dividends, a capital increase (to capitalise the issue premiums), but also the introduction of a new class of shares, B, to confer founding shareholders Victor Căpitanu and Andrei Diaconescu a voting power five times greater than a regular share, Ziarul Financiar reported.

This request is a first for the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), which has only companies where each share has a voting right.

At the time of listing on the stock exchange, the company specified that it intends to introduce class B shares, which would give the holder, the founding shareholders, an additional voting power.

According to the EGMS convening notice, 11.37% of the share capital of the company owned by Victor Căpitanu will be converted into Class B shares.

The same, and the same percentage of the capital is valid for Andrei Diaconescu.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

