One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, announces the start of construction for the Mondrian Hotel in Bucharest, marking a significant milestone in the development of Romania's first lifestyle hotel under the internationally acclaimed brand Mondrian. The first hotel in the company’s portfolio has received the building permit and is set to redefine hospitality in the heart of Bucharest. The estimated delivery for Mondrian Bucharest is 2026.

The Mondrian Bucharest will feature 103 rooms and suites, drawing inspiration from Petre Ispirescu's fairytale "Youth Without Age and Life Without Death" to create a unique atmosphere that seamlessly blends modern aesthetics with local cultural heritage. This innovative design signed by Lemon Interior Design aims to offer a distinctive and immersive experience for all guests.

"We are happy to proceed with this special project within our portfolio, as the building permit enables us to progress with the construction phase. The hotel's bold, modern aesthetics and playful decor will celebrate Bucharest's rich local culture, establishing the Mondrian Bucharest as a visual landmark in the city. We expect this unique hotel to elevate the entire guest journey and local cultural engagement, positioning Bucharest as a special destination for tourism. Our team is dedicating significant effort to every aspect of the project, meticulously examining every detail to ensure Mondrian Bucharest stands out as a truly unique destination in the city", said Riad Abi Haidar, partner and CEO of the Hotel Division at One United Properties.

The vibrant design of the hotel will be complemented by innovative amenities. Each room will be equipped with high-tech features, including mood lighting, Bluetooth speakers, and smart TVs, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests. Furthermore, the Mondrian Bucharest will offer personalized services and tailored room options to enhance guest satisfaction, ensuring every visitor has a unique and memorable stay. On-site spas and fitness facilities will provide wellness-focused services and experiences, allowing guests to rejuvenate and maintain their health during their stay.

Emphasizing a vibrant social scene, the Mondrian Bucharest will feature lively bars, trendy lounges, and curated events that engage both guests and locals, fostering a sense of community. The innovative culinary concepts, showcasing local flavours and international cuisine, are meant to create memorable dining experiences.

As with all One United Properties’ developments, Mondrian Bucharest is committed to sustainable practices. The hotel will incorporate smart technologies and environmentally friendly materials, reinforcing One United Properties’ dedication to sustainability and community benefit. It is part of the company’s urban regeneration plans, as it will revitalize a central area near the Romanian Athenaeum, where One United Properties had previously acquired a development site with the intention of transforming it into a hotel. Mondrian Bucharest is part of the developer’s restoration portfolio, which includes bringing back to glory four formerly abandoned buildings, which will be reintroduced to the public circuit as One Gallery, One Athenee, Mondrian Bucharest, and One Downtown. The total value of this portfolio has grown to 260 million euros, marking the most significant private sector investment in Romania dedicated to restoring historical and industrial landmarks.

At the beginning of this year, One United Properties and Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle and leisure hospitality company, signed a partnership for the opening of the first Mondrian hotel in Romania.

*This is a press release.