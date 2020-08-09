Profile picture for user sfodor
Culture
Ten employees of Bucharest Opera test positive for Covid-19
08 September 2020
The Bucharest Opera House (ONB) suspended its performances for two weeks after ten of its employees tested positive for Covid-19. It made the announcement on September 3.

The suspended performances were due to take place outdoors between September 5 and September 13.

They included Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana, a concert by the students of the National University of Music in Bucharest, an Italian evening & Astor Piazzolla evening event, W.A. Mozart’s Le Nozze Di Figaro, and a Verdi – Shakespeare trilogy (Macbeth, Otello, and Falstaff). 

The institution said that the ten people were isolating. 

Ștefan Ignat, the director of the Bucharest Opera, told television station Digi 24 that both soloists and technical staff were among those who tested positive for Covid-19.

Beginning September 18, if the weather allows it, the concerts can take place outdoors or inside, with fewer people attending, Ignat also said.

(Photo: Radub85/ Dreamstime)

