Bucharest National Opera stages Mozart’s La Clemenza di Tito

The Bucharest National Opera (ONB)'s first production of La Clemenza di Tito, the two-act opera composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, is set to premiere with two performances on June 29 and June 30.

It is the first production of theater director Tompa Gábor with ONB and a national premiere for Mozart's opera, ONB said. Abel Tompa will be conducting the ONB Orchestra. Adrian Damian was in charge of the stage set, Luiza Enescu of the costumes, and Cristian Şimon of the lighting.

The cast for the June 29 performance includes Bogdan Mihai as Tito, Marta Sandu Ofrim as Vitellia, Daniela Cârstea as Servilia, Liliana Istratii as Sesto, Mihaela Işpan as Annio, and Marius Boloş as Publio, and the one for the June 30 performance Andrei Lazăr as Tito, Rodica Ştefan as Vitellia, Mădălina Barbu as Servilia, Florentina Soare as Sesto, Adelina Cociobanu as Annio, and Damian Vlad as Publio.

The director proposes an interpretation attempting to “harmonize and contrast the political virtues of the Roman Empire’s glory days, reinterpreted in the Habsburg Empire heyday and seen as relevant for the similar events of the contemporary period,” a presentation of the event reads.

“The analogy with the US, where Capitol Hill is a symbol of power, is hard to ignore. […] Bringing the story to contemporaneity is important for the current generation to be able to get closer to these masterpieces that have numerous layers, depth,” the director explained.

(Photo: ONB)

simona@romania-insider.com