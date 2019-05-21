OMV re-locates 250 high-skilled jobs from Romania to Vienna

Austrian oil group OMV is expanding the role of the group's headquarters in Vienna, re-locating from Bucharest group-wide activities in finance and HR as well as digitization and IT, some 250 high-skilled jobs in total.

OMV announced this new approach on May 17 in Vienna in the course of a joint press conference with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

"With this move, we are creating more than 250 new, high-skilled jobs in Austria, where our roots lie. This will facilitate global steering from Vienna, as well as allowing us to drive forward digitization, technology development, and innovation," said Rainer Seele, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of OMV.

Before this decision, all support services (IT, accounting, HR) for the whole OMV group were provided from Bucharest through an OMV Petrom affiliate named OMV Petrom Global Solutions. According to market sources quoted by Adevarul daily, following this OMV decision, these affiliates will deliver services for OMV Petrom only.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)