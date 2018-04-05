24.5 °C
Insurer Omniasig sees 2.2% sales decline in Romania in 2017

by Romania Insider
Omniasig Vienna Insurance group, one of the top five insurers in Romania, recorded a 2.24% drop in gross premiums underwritten in 2017, to RON 1.06 billion (EUR 232 million).

The company’s evolution was impacted by a 4.3% drop in car insurance, especially mandatory car insurance (RCA). On the optional car insurance segment (CASCO), the company recorded a 20% increase in gross premiums.

Omniasig also recorded a 6.2% increase on the property insurance segment. The company’s gross consolidated profit reached RON 20 million (EUR 4.4 million).

